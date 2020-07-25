Can’t get enough rootin’ n’ tootin’ cowboy action? Well you’re in luck because Desperados 3 just got a brand new update with all new content, free for everyone regardless of the Season Pass. The new content adds 4 Baron’s challenges to the game for you to try and complete with the utmost success, and they look like a lot of fun.

The update also adds support for the Tobii Eye Tracker if you own one, otherwise these challenges are sure to bring some more challenging gameplay to your Desperados playtime. The best part is it’s titled “Update #1” suggesting there will be more Baron’s challenges in the future. Heck out the free update trailer below:

In case you were wondering, the 4 new challenges include: Vanishing Act, make a certain snake-oil salesman disappear in the town square of Flagstone; Untitled Voodoo mission, crash Mayor Higgins’ wedding with a lot of mind control darts; Public Transportation, carry two dead men to the Eagle Falls train station without getting caught; Bird Hunting, hunt down and snipe 5 different targets at a party with Doc’s trusty sniper.

There’s a free demo for Desperados 3 if you’re on the fence of getting yourself a copy, or if the new challenges still aren’t enough for you then there’s a free pen and paper tabletop RPG you can download.

What do you think? Are you going to dive into the challenges? What did you think of Desperados 3? And which is your favorite western/cowboy game? Let us know!