After the announcement that Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games will be increasing their prices for NBA 2K21 $70 as next-gen games continue to cost more to develop, it seems that Ubisoft is currently taking a stand and won’t be upping their prices for any of their next-gen games so far, which includes Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

During an earnings call Ubisoft stated that their next-gen games will in fact be the same price as current-gen games this fall. But what about Far Cry 6? Well, when Ubisoft was asked about games prices after this fall they simply stated: “We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60.”

So Ubisoft will still charge just $60 for their big next-gen games, rather than the $70 that NBA 2K21 will be on the PlayStation and Xbox Series X. It still remains to be seen how many companies will follow in Take-Two’s footsteps next year, as we all begin to discuss whether next-gen games should increase in price to compensate for development costs.

What do you think? Are you happy Ubisoft will still keep prices at current-gen level? Or would you rather be paying more to support the developers? And do you think this will biome a standard price range next year? Let us know!