The most recent Xbox Games Showcase just debuted a couple days ago, and whilst we got a good look at some Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, one of the biggest takeaways was just how busy Obsidian clearly is. The first of which they unveiled was the first DLC expansion for their sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds.

Peril on Gorgon takes players to a new area, an asteroid known as Gorgon, in order to investigate the origins of the space drug Adrena-Time. This pulp-noir tinged adventure will add a “substantial amount of content”, along with new weapons, armor, perks, flaws and an increased level cap of 33.

It’s the first of 2 planned expansions, the second already named Murder on Eridanos, which I can only assume would involve some sort of murder mystery. Eridanos is also one of the locked planets in The Outer Worlds that players couldn’t travel to.

You can purchase The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon separately or in a bundle of 2 in preparation for the second DLC. Game Pass owners can get a 10% discount on the expansions with their subscription. Peril on Gorgon release on September 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new DLC coming to The Outer Worlds? What kind of mystery do you think we can expect? And what kind of character build did you make? Let us know!