Miss the good ol’ days of Sonic and Nights into Dreams? Well luckily for us, Square Enix recently revealed Balan Wonderworld, a new 3D action platformer from Sega’s Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima. Both have worked on the Sonic and Nights into Dreams titles, with Ohshima himself having created the designs for Sonic and Dr Eggman.

Balan Wonderworld sees players taking on the role of Leo and Emma, as they embark on a journey to restore happiness across Wonderland, whilst being guided by the mysterious Balan. Players will traverse a 3D platformer environment across numerous stages, collecting over 80 different costumes with unique abilities to solve puzzles and fight enemies.

As part of a pre-show to the Xbox Games Showcase the other day, the trailer was premiered during the latest Summer Game Fest livestream. Balan Wonderworld will be out on PC and consoles in Spring 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Balan Wonderworld? Is it Sonic-y enough for you? What’s your favorite platformer? Let us know!