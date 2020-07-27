I want to believe... that the Destroy All Humans! Remake launches sooner. Alas, it's still just 1 day until we can join the Furon Empire and finally bring destruction to the puny human race. But until then, how can we prepare ourselves for the great vaporization? How demanding is the Remake? We ran some benchmarks to see how well Destroy All Humans! performs on PC and how demanding it really is.

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Destroy All Humans! Remake, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2060, to the lower-end R9 380 and R7 370, as well as the mid-range GTX 1060 which is also the recommended GPU for 60fps High graphics settings in Destroy All Humans Remake. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Destroy All Humans Remake really is.

Unfortunately the Destroy All Humans Remake does not include an in-game benchmarking tool, so for these performance results we jumped into a challenge mission, zapped a bunch of cows and caused a few explosions whilst running around a small town. Overall, we felt this was pretty representative of the kind of experience you'll have most of the time, whilst also including some of its most demanding moments.

With that out of the way, let's jump into the performance benchmarks for Destroy All Humans Remake on PC...

Check your PC can run Destroy All Humans Remake system requirements

--------------------

(*Some of the requirements merely list a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Destroy All Humans Remake minimum system requirements

Destroy All Humans Remake recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU: AMD / Intel processor running at 3.5 GHz or higher (AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i3-8100 or newer is recommended)

AMD / Intel processor running at 3.5 GHz or higher (AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i3-8100 or newer is recommended) RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: AMD/NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with at least 4GB of dedicated VRAM and with at least DirectX 12.0 and Shader Model 6.0 support [*Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 580]

AMD/NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with at least 4GB of dedicated VRAM and with at least DirectX 12.0 and Shader Model 6.0 support [*Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 580] HDD: 19GB

19GB DX: 12

--------------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Destroy All Humans Remake RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Destroy All Humans! Remake

Destroy All Humans! Remake Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 98.1 94.5 89.5 81.1 1440p 96.8 93.9 83.8 78 4K 90.6 66.1 60.2 44.9

The FPS performane of the RTX 2060 in the Destroy All Humans Remake is really good, getting over 60fps up to High graphics settings even at 4K resolution. This GPU is perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming at Ultra graphics settings, whilst 4K Ultra settings was certainly playable but not preferable. Overall, the RTX 2060 is perfect for playing DAH Remake at 1080p, 1440p and even 4K.

As a side note, there is clearly some sort of bottlenecking occurring here as evident by the little to no FPS difference between 1080p and 1440p resolution. Interestingly I could not discover the cause of this bottleneck as my CPU usage was running at 50% most of the time and my RAM wasn't even maxed out. Further testing may be needed but if you have any ideas then we'd love to hear them, so please let us know in the discussion area below!

--------------------

Destroy All Humans Remake GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Destroy All Humans! Remake

Destroy All Humans! Remake Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 97.8 93.6 85.8 78.7 1440p 96.5 81.2 80.7 60.3 4K 66.4 44.7 40.8 30.4

The GTX 1060 FPS performance in the Destroy All Humans Remake is really good at 1080p and even 1440p, reaching 60fps or more even at Ultra graphics settings. 4K proves to be a bit more challenging, as up to High graphics settings I'd say the game is still playable, but at Ultra graphics it was starting to get a bit uncomfortable. Overall though, the GTX 1060 is perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming in the DAH Remake.

Again, there seems to be a slight bottleneck here between 1080p and 1440p, but once again the reason was indiscernible at the moment. Let us know if you have any ideas!

--------------------

Does Destroy All Humans Remake work on lower VRAM cards?

According to the official system requirements for Destroy All Humans! Remake, no one specific graphics card is required, only "at least 4GB of dedicated VRAM and with at least DirectX 11.0 and Shader Model 5.1 support" for the minimum. We chose the RX 550 here as it's the lowest Radeon card with 4GB of system memory and DirectX11 support, but how do lower VRAM cards compare even if they're considered weaker than the RX 550?

We benchmarked the Radeon R9 380 and R7 370 graphics cards in Destroy All Humans to see how much of a performance difference there is for lower video memory capable cards, as the R9 380 has 2GB VRAM and the R7 370 only has 1GB.

Both cards are considered slighty better than the RX 550, but with lower VRAM, so let's see if that affects the performance in the Destroy All Humans! Remake.

Destroy All Humans Remake R9 380 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Destroy All Humans! Remake

Destroy All Humans! Remake Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 76.3 68.1 60.6 41.9 1440p 72.7 49.5 46.7 28.4 4K 41 26.3 25.4 8.6

As you can see, the R9 380 does pretty well in terms of FPS performance in the Destroy All Humans Remake - despite the lower VRAM - reaching 60fps up to High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. At Ultra settings it wasn't unplayable, but High settings is recommended at 1080p. At 1440p, Ultra graphics settings was uncomfortable to play, so anything lower was fine. Whilst 4K was completely unplayable at anything past Low graphics settings.

On the whole, the R9 380 is perfect for 1080p gaming in the Destroy All Humans Remake, whilst 1440p is certainly playable past Low settings except Ultra.

However, as a side note, this is where I began to experience some occasional stuttering, and a hell of a lot of microstuttering if I'm being honest. I would assume this has to do with the lower VRAM as I didn't experience this with any of the higher end cards. Just be warned then that if you're using a GPU with lower than 4GB video memory you may experience some stuttering/microstuttering.

--------------------

Destroy All Humans Remake R7 370 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Destroy All Humans! Remake

Destroy All Humans! Remake Low Medium High Ultra 1080p 73.5 51.9 47.2 30.6 1440p 49.3 32.9 31.3 19.7

The FPS performance for the R7 370 in the Destroy All Humans Remake is surprisingly pretty good, even with a lot lower VRAM than is recommended. At 1080p this is perfect for gaming up to High graphics settings, with Ultra just teetering on the edge of unplayable. Whilst 1440p was definitely unplayable at Ultra settings.

Overall, the R7 370 manages to perform pretty well at 1080p, even up to High graphics settings, whilst 1440p is recommended to stay at Low graphics settings and unplayable at Ultra.

And again, there was a lot of microstutter present with the occasional stuttering putting a jolt in the frame rate. It certainly feels a bit weird, but you could probably get used to it after a while if you do own a low-end card that doesn't meet the VRAM requirements.

--------------------

Destroy All Humans Remake most important graphics options

Below you will see every graphics option listed and benchmarked against a minimum graphics setting used as our baseline benchmark. From there we see which graphics options have the highest performance impact on our hardware for the least visual improvement, and then we will see which options can be turned up to max and deliver the best visual improvement in the Destroy All Humans! Remake.

For the performance cost result baseline we used the recommended GPU GeForce MSI GTX 1060 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-3770K processor, and 8GB of DDR3 memory. The tests were performed in the same area as the benchmarks above, where we started a challenge mission, zapped a bunch of cows, killed a few people and blew some stuff up. On the whole we found this area to be pretty representative and similar to the rest of the game, when considering graphics options compared to other graphics options and their relative performance impact.

There aren't a lot of graphics settings available in Destroy All Humans Remake, but we went through the 8 graphics options listed and tested each one in turn, recording the average frame rates for each and then comparing them to a baseline FPS that was recorded with all the graphics options either turned off or to their lowest settings.

Destroy All Humans Remake Graphics Options Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

What are the most demanding graphics options in Destroy All Humans Remake?

There isn't actually a whole lot of graphics settings that are really demanding in the Destroy All Humans Remake, reaching at most a 4.76% FPS performance impact with Texture Quality and View Distance. Considering how much FPS difference there is between Low and Ultra graphics settings in the performance benchmarks above, I would say a lot of these settings get compounded when used together.

For instance, upping the view distance will understandably introduce more shadows and textures in the distance and retain their detail much more, add higher quality shadows and textures on top of that and you have some exponential FPS performance costs.

This does make it a bit trickier to choose which options are the best for optimal performance, but in case you'd like to know here are our recommendations:

Graphics setting Performance impact Priority View Distance 5/5 2/5 Anti Aliasing 2/5 4/5 Post Processing 2/5 4/5 Shadow Quality 4/5 3/5 Texture Quality 5/5 3/5 Visual Effect 1/5 5/5 Foliage Quality 3/5 3/5 Landscape Tesselation 4/5 2/5

--------------------

Conclusion

The Destroy All Humans! Remake seems to be pretty well optimized, as Low graphics settings yield a much higher FPS than Ultra settings even on lower-end graphics cards. Though it is apparent that higher VRAM GPUs will benefit the most as there was a lot of stutter/microstutter present with the lower end cards. On the upside though, it looks like almost any low-end graphics card will be able to play the Destroy All Humans Remake when set to Low graphics settings at 1080p.

It's also interesting to see that each graphics setting isn't all that demanding, but used together the performance impact is compounded and so will take a lot of tweaking on a per user basis (depending on your hardware) to get the right optimization.

However, if your system manages to meet the official recommended requirements for the Destroy All Humans Remake then you should have no problem running at 1080p on Maximum graphics settings, and in some cases even at 1440p. But in order to play Destroy All Humans! Remake at 4K with Ultra settings will need a pretty beefy graphics card.

There does seem to be some sort of bottleneck with higher-end GPUs at 1080p and Low graphics settings, though I couldn't see any specific bottleneck on my end as the CPU usage was running at around 50% at the time, and RAM wasn't even maxed out. So if you have any suggestions as to why this could be we'd love to know in the discussion area below!

So if you want the best out of the Destroy All Humans Remake, you'll need a graphics card with at least 4GB of VRAM to run at 1080p with Ultra graphics settings. Otherwise you may encounter some occasional stuttering and microstutter.