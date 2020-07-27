Bioware is currently working hard on Anthem 2.0, a complete overhaul of the original game after massive backlash from players and critics. Whilst we haven’t heard anything for a long while now, the Studio Director at Bioware Christian Dailey recently shared some concept art images to give us a quick update, including a brand new Pirate faction.

Tweeting out an image the other, Dailey gave us a good look at the Pirate factions hideout: “lots of good discussion around our Pirate friends and new factions. We want to share more on factions and the part they play in the future. One common question though is "where do the Pirates live?" Here of course .... Happy Friday all.”

They also shed some light on what other areas are being focused on right now: “It is going well. Hopefully we can spotlight some of the focus areas soon - player autonomy, proper progression (loot/javelin), endgame...and Pirates.... What topics would you like to see?”

It’s not exactly the most substantial info yet, but according to Dailey he is working on a brand new blog to share “in the next few weeks” which will hopefully give us some more significant details on the 2.0 overhaul.

“Blog is done and off for approvals. No timing, but I hope in the next few weeks. Thanks again for the awesome response and feedback to everything you are seeing (good and bad). It really means a lot to the team. Have a great weekend all.”

What do you think? What would you like to see in an Anthem 2.0 overhaul? What did you think of the original game? And do you have high hopes for Bioware? Let us know!