We’re getting close to August now and there’s still no official reveal of a new Call of Duty game, which is odd to say the least considering Activision likes to get the ball rolling as quick as possible, usually having an official reveal early on in the year around May or June. But a new promotion seems to have confirmed Call of Duty 2020’s official title, and it seems to have been leaked by Doritos…

The name has been rumored for a while now, but the doritos advertisement seems to confirm it, as the next CoD game is apparently called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It also possibly reveals a time frame when we can expect the next CoD game to launch later this year.

Last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare kicked off with a similar promotion by Doritos, giving players double XP for a whole year. That promotion started on October 1st 2019, before the official launch of CoD Modern Warfare on October 25th.

This new promotion for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War appears to start on October 5th 2020, which doesn’t explicitly confirm the release period for CoD: BOCW but we can assume the game will launch at some point around that time.

Obviously, several factors could be responsible for a delay to this year’s Call of Duty, but maybe Activision is trying something new here as Call of Duty Warzone continues to be a big success.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Call of Duty Game? How do you feel about the double subtitle? And what would you like to see in Treyarch’s next outing? Let us know!