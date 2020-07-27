When Sony debuted the official gameplay trailer for Ghost of Tsushima back at E3 2018, I think a lot of us were wowed by the graphics and art style, and it quickly became a highly anticipated title for the PlayStation 4 console. Now it seems like the developers Sucker Punch have pulled it off, as Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest selling new Sony IP for the PS4 generation.

“Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales,” Sony said in an official Twitter post. “Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey.”

Unfortunately us PC players will never get to be a part of Jin’s journey, but with Sony bringing out several PlayStation exclusive titles to the PC market with the recently released Death Stranding and the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn, hopefully we can get the first Sucker Punch-developed game onto PC soon.

Then again, we at least have Sekiro to drown out the tears.

What do you think? Have you played Ghost of Tsushima? Is it worth getting a PlayStation 4 for it? Would you like to see Ghost of Tsushima on PC?