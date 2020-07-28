Signing up to Beta playtests can be annoying, as you usually have to go to the developer’s website, create an account, submit your request, and then wait patiently until you’re given a key that you can finally download through Steam. Well, those days seem to be over now as Valve quietly added support for requesting access to Betas in the Steam Store, allowing players to directly request access from the storefront.

It basically takes the hassle from needing to go to a website, so it’s not exactly the biggest change but it’s certainly helpful. Steam Database creator Pavel Djundik, also known as xPaw, reported on the newly added function recently, including what the feature looks like and the confirmation email you get when granted access.

“Valve shipped play tests on the Steam Store. Anyone can request access to the play test,” they said, demonstrating the new feature on the Total War: Elysium Store page. “They also added new app type "beta" in app info.”

Just below the “add to your wishlist” button is now a box that says “join the Total War: Elysium Playtest” and underneath that “request access and you’ll get notified when the developer is ready for more participants.” Once you’ve been accepted, this is the kind of message you’ll receive via email:

Valve has yet to make an official reveal of the new feature, but they have confirmed they have begun testing it and will reveal more information as well as a formal reveal in the future.

