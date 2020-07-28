The official gameplay reveal for Halo Infinite’s campaign was unveiled last week at the Xbox Games Showcase livestream, and with it we got a good look at the newest Halo title to come to PC and Xbox later this year. But Halo Infinite looks like it’s taking the series in a different direction now, not just in terms of the story, but the gameplay has been changed considerably.

Most notably the campaign has been turned into what seems like a semi-open world, with lots of areas to explore and objectives to complete. There’s even hidden areas with secrets to uncover that could lead to some upgrades. But it was the grappling hook - sorry, Grappleshot - that stood out to a lot of people, and 343 recently shed some light on the new gadget:

“The Grappleshot opens up new traversal options while also providing new ways to engage enemies. Get up close and personal by grappling into an enemy for a satisfying melee, pull a Fusion Coil to yourself and throw it at your target, or grapple to a ledge to rain fire on enemies below,” said the official blog post from 343 Industries.

“This new equipment, along with various new weapons, open up more freedom and flexibility for players to showcase their own playstyles.”

So it seems like Halo Infinite will be mixing in some RPG-like elements, allowing players to fully customize their own playstyles whilst making their way through the campaign. But whilst the grappleshot will open up new ways of traversal, you won’t exactly be swinging around like it’s New York City:

“I want to make sure our fans understand this--Master Chief is not Spider-Man. That is not at all what the Grappleshot does,” said Jerry Hook, the Head of Design at 343 Industries.

Additionally, all weapons in Halo Infinite now have 3 different parameters to define the weapon type, damage type, and firing type. For instance, the classic Assault Rifle is defined as “Rifle/Kinetic/Auto”, and the Plasma pistol is “Pistol/Plasma/Charge”.

More details revealed include the grappleshot is coming to Multiplayer but it will be used differently, the Halo 5 Clamber Spartan ability is still present, health bars have made a return, enemy brutes now also have energy shields, the Warthog apparently can’t be damaged but may require some fuel, and finally all the classic grenade types are still here including frag grenades, brute grenades, and plasma grenades.

What do you think? Are you excited for the grappleshot? What other abilities/weapons would you like to see make a return? Let us know!