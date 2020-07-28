More and more details are coming out for several titles following the Xbox Games Showcase last week, clearly the rule of “just games” and "no business" being shown on the stream now means all the developers and publishers have to release their own information shortly afterwards. One of the biggest surprises at the showcase was an official trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and the developers recently revealed a few new interesting details…

First of all, STALKER 2 will be a “unique blend of FPS, immersive sim, and horror” whilst also focusing a lot on atmosphere. It will be completely open-world, taking place inside the Chernobyl Exclusion zone featuring new locations as well as old and familiar ones. It will also include a non-linear story with choices that “will influence both short-term consequences and global outcomes.”

In terms of the actual trailer, here’s where things get a bit odd. Apparently the trailer was captured in-engine, with actual game models that are being used. However, it also “demonstrates the level of graphics and atmosphere we are aiming to achieve on release.” So basically, yes it was in-engine, but no the game may not look exactly like that at launch.

The developers also revealed that STALKER 2 is a completely standalone project, which means you don’t necessarily need to play the previous games to enjoy it. However, for maximum immersion, they recommended you play the previous games first.

Finally, the last bits of details the developers revealed included a new anomaly for players to learn more about in the game, new artifacts and mutants, and of course modding support on day 1 of launch.

GSC GameWorld revealed they will be using photogrammetry for realistic textures and graphics, as well as motion capture for both bodies and face, and will also feature ray tracing technology.

Unfortunately, we still haven’t got a release date set for Stalker 2 yet, and the developers are not yet ready to disclose it, but a vague 2021 release window is all we know so far. Hopefully we’ll be hearing something more concrete soon though.

What do you think? Are you excited for Stalker 2? What’s your favorite STALKER game? And what’s your favorite STALKER mod? Let us know!