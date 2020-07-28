Junji Ito is a very famous horror Manga artist, who has worked on many iconic horror mangas and their imagery has already inspired many horror films. But it looks like Hideo Kojima wants to work together with Ito on some horror project at some point, though it’s unclear when exactly that will be right now.

Speaking to the press through a translator, Ito said: “I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet.”

However the wording is a little bit awkward, as many online have begun to speculate that Kojima is officially working on a new horror project much like the infamous (and cancelled) Silent Hills. Obviously this sent many fans wild and excited for a new horror project, especially with someone as legendary as Junji Ito, however Ito themself responded to the speculation, clarifying exactly what they meant:

“In a past interview, I said casually that I received an offer from Mr. Kojima, but in reality, it was a remark made at a party where he said, “If there is an opportunity, I may ask for your help”. I apologize to Mr. Kojima and all of the fans to whom I may have given false hope.”

So basically, Kojima just politely mentioned at a party one time that he would like to work with Ito in the future, if Kojima ever ends up making a horror game. Understandably this is much of a shame to many people who have been begging for Silent Hills to be revived after so long.

With Death Stranding having released on PC recently, everyone is looking to what Kojima might work on next, including possible rumors of a Death Stranding sequel.

What do you think? Would you be excited for a Kojima horror game with Junji Ito? And what exactly could Kojima be working on next? Let us know!