Obsidian has been busy, at least that’s what it seemed like at the Xbox Games Showcase last week and debuted 3 projects including Grounded, a new DLC for The Outer Worlds called Peril on Gorgon, and the brand new fantasy RPG Avowed. Their first project, Grounded, is now available on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview with Xbox Game Pass.

In case you’ve been under a rock hiding from giant bugs, Grounded is your typical survival game: explore, build, and survive all the while trying to uncover more and more bits of the story. However, the twist here is that you’re not much bigger than the size of an ant, and the jungles of tall grass outside your house are indeed from the typical suburban backyard.

Guided by the robot BURG.L, you can play single player or with up to 4 players in co-op as you try to survive and discover how to get back to normal, as well as the reason why you were shrunk in the first place. Oh, and if you’re afraid of terrifying giant spiders, you can turn them into not-so-spider-like so that they’re way less scary.

This is Early Access, so the story and world have not yet been completely finished, and Obsidian is very adamant on collecting feedback and shaping the game with the community:

“We specifically wanted to bring Grounded to Xbox Early Access so we could gather and implement your feedback early in the game development process and ultimately build a better game,” they said. “This is the beginning of our journey together, and we will be adding content based on feedback from the community for everything from single-player story to new bugs and features.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Grounded? Will you be playing it tonight? Or have you already played it? If so, what do you think? Let us know!