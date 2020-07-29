Had some trouble with the Microsoft Store downloading Phantasy Star Online 2? The official North American launch wasn’t exactly smooth, so if you had any troubles downloading or even launching it then you’re in luck! Because the infamous Japanese MMO is finally coming to Steam next week, officially launching on August 5th.

The free-to-play MMO was a big hit in Japan in 2012, and only recently released in North America with an English translation back in May. When the Steam version launches there will be cross-platform co-op as well as some exclusive goodies for logging in through Steam. Check out the video below for all the bonus cosmetics and items and how to collect them when PSO2 launches next week:

Bear in mind that the Steam release will launch only in these 35 regions: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United States.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Steam release of Phantasy Star Online 2? Have you been playing it since the NA launch? Or did you give up due to bugs and issues? Let us know!