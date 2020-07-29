Back in 2018 Dragon Age’s Creative Director Mike Laidlaw was hired to work on a new unannounced project, but left the company last year shortly after the game was officially cancelled, and we finally know what he was working on… According to some recent reports online, that game was a King Arthur RPG codenamed Avalon.

Apparently, Laidlaw, who previously worked on other Bioware games like Dragon Age, Jade Empire, Mass Effect and um… Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, was hired to work on an unannounced project. This, as it turns out, was a King Arthur RPG, but it was shot down and eventually cancelled by Ubisoft. The reason why? Well, Ubisoft’s Chief Creative Officer at the time, Serge Hascoet, was apparently not a fan of the fantasy genre.

Avalon was supposedly supposed to be a fantasy RPG with a co-op multiplayer world much like the Monster Hunter series by Capcom. It was progressing well according to sources close to the project, but Hascoet was reportedly not a fan of the fantasy genre, and constantly made it difficult for the team to continue with their ideas, apparently stating that it had to be “better than Tolkien.”

Laidlaw and his team apparently kept pitching new ideas to Hascoet to try and please them, including changing to a more science-fiction setting, or another change to a more Greek Mythology based setting. Both of which were shot down by Hascoet.

The project was then cancelled, and Laidlaw left Ubisoft afterwards. Hascoet has come under a lot of fire recently due to several allegations against Ubisoft, including telling the development teams that women don’t sell, and subsequently forcing several titles to keep male characters as the main protagonist rather than females. Hascoet now no longer works at Ubisoft.

