The Xbox Games Showcase debuted last week, and with it came a whole bunch of new juicy games to get excited about. One of the biggest surprises was the official announcement of a new Fable game, which we think is Fable 4 but we’re only worried because it hasn’t actually got a 4 in the title. But whilst speaking to the press recently, Xbox Games Studios head Matt Booty explained that Playground games will be balancing between old and new ideas for the Fable series:

“With any kind of franchise like that, where you’ve had existing versions, there’s always that balance between what you’re going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that’s new,” Booty said. “It’s like the challenge of making a new Star Wars movie – there’s stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you’ve got a responsibility to that, to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that.”

That’s a pretty fair comparison to make in my opinion, as we haven’t had a (proper) Fable game for 10 years now, and undeniably fans have a lot of expectations built up over the years. These expectations from fans also tend to generate a lot of worry; including a rumor that Fable 4 would be an MMO. But that was quickly shot down by industry experts and insiders.

So we don’t really know exactly what kind of game Fable 4 or, er, just Fable, would be. But it does sound like it won’t be a huge change in direction like an MMO, and I’d be very surprised if that was the case to be honest after the atrocious response to Fable Legends.

As for why Playground Games chose to tackle the project, Booty said: “I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series – that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes. They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable. Everything I’ve seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release.”

So it sounds like we’ll be getting a classic Fable experience, but with some added modern RPG systems and mechanics that we’re used to now. Still, nothing’s concrete yet, so don’t take my word for it, but the future seems bright for Fable fans at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Fable game? What “old” mechanics would you like to see? And what “new” ones? Let us know!