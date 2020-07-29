CES is pretty much like the E3 of technology, it’s also one of if not the biggest technology showcase in the world; where massive companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel all taking center stage to announce and formally release new products. Whilst it’s certainly a great place to advertise new tech, the Consumer Technology Association has ultimately decided to take CES 2021 online due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually taking place in January in Las Vegas and attracting tens of thousands of people, now CES will be a completely digital online show next year. There’ll be keynotes and conferences that provide “a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online.” There will also be product showcases as well as digital meetings and networking.

Obviously one of the best things about ES was being able to get hands-on with new tech that are months, or maybe even years, away from officially launching. But a completely digital showcase won’t allow for that kind of hands-on experience, there will be “dynamic product showcases” and “live demos”, but it remains to be seen how this will affect consumers and journalists who want to test the technology themselves.

It’s also unclear whether this will be one long stream of the entire show, or whether it will be spread out across various standalone streams much like the current Summer Games Fest.

It could work, it might not, but CES wants to continue with the event whilst “prioritizing health and safety,” which is a good thing at least. Luckily it looks like this will only be a one-time thing, as they have announced that they will be returning to Las Vegas for the next showcase in 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited for CES 2021? How will this affect all the companies involved who want to show off their new tech?