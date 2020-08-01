Every year we get a great lineup of video games, some years are better than others sure, but there’s no doubt that each year has some pretty standout titles. But sometimes we yearn for the old, and I’m not talking remakes or remasters, we’re talking good ol’ fashioned classics, so this week we pose the question: are you currently playing more modern or older games?

I guess it’s hard to distinguish what exactly an “old” game is, but for the sake of simplicity let’s just say it's any game that was released before the last console generation. Basically anything from the PlayStation 4/Xbox One era up until now is considered “modern”, and anything before that can be considered as older.

Sometimes great graphics can be a bit too… perfect, and the simpler times of rougher textures and model detail can be a little more comforting. Nostalgia is also a great weapon, which can make us long for the games of our childhood.

Maybe you really enjoy the modern shooters like Call of Duty Warzone, or Halo 5. Or maybe you prefer to play the classic campaigns of Call of Duty 4 or Halo 3 instead.

For instance, no matter how many times I play other sci-fi immersive sims like Prey or Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, I always somehow come back to the original Deus Ex game without fail. But whilst I still love that game and keep coming back to it, I’d have to say that right now I’m playing more modern games, especially with the incredible slate we have for us later this year.

So with that said, are you playing more modern games at the moment, or older? Which games exactly? Why do you think that is? And which do you prefer? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on