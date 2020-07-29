Konami has… an interesting reputation to say the least. After the divisive use of Pachinko machines in Japan now comes some brand new gaming PCs, and no they’re not setup for mobile games if that’s what you were thinking, they are indeed proper PC setups at least, and they’re available for pre-order now before an official launch in September.

The Arespear gaming PC series includes 3 different models which vary rather weirdly from each other. It’s unclear whether they’ll be shipping out of Japan right now but just in case you were wondering, the 3 models include the Arespear C300, C700, and C700+.

The C300 is the low-end variant which includes a Core i5-9400F processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD all for 184,000 yen (or roughly $1,750). Both the C700 and C700+ include a much better Core i7-9700 CPU, an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, that same 512GB SSD as well as an extra 1TB HDD. Whilst they both have the same specs, the C700 costs around 316,800 yen (around $3,000 roughly), but for an extra 22,000 yen (just over $200) you can get the C700+ which includes some RGB lighting and a windowed panel.

Model GPU CPU Memory Storage Price C300 GTX 1650 i5-9400F 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD ~$1,750* C700/C700+ RTX 2070 Super i7-9700 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD ~$3000 / $3200*

*Prices have been roughly converted from Japanese Yen to US Dollars.

It’s certainly a surprise to see Konami - well, Konami Amusements - suddenly making gaming PCs, but it’s likely due to the increasing rise of popularity in PC gaming in Japan. Either way, it’s certainly another way for Konami to deepen their pockets. Check out the Arespear series lineup below:

Arespear C300

Arespear C700

Arespear C700+

If I have to be honest, the design has the same kind of “cheese grater” look that the iMacs were once so heavily criticized for. But I guess that’s what people are into these days, as I still can’t get over the look of the Alienware Aurora PCs.

What do you think? Which PC would you go for? Are they worth the price? And what kind of setup would you rather build for the same price? Let us know!

