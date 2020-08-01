There’s this really weird trend going on right now where people are trying to create the weirdest and craziest and most disgusting games out there. Ones that portray really graphic or lewd designs. These can certainly appeal to a… certain demographic should I say, but they also bring out our morbid curiosity of such imagery, and definitely challenge our senses of taboo.

So if Lovecraft, H.R. Giger, and erotica are your thing then boy do I have just the treat for you. Lust from Beyond is a horror game inspired by the works of Lovecraft and Giger, and honestly you don’t need me to tell you that because the official trailer just oozes that kind of style right out of the screen. Fair warning though: whilst the mass amounts of nudity and gore are mostly censored, there’s lots of flashing lights and gross imagery, so be warned.

I really don’t know what I’m supposed to feel here. Should I feel scared? Or kinda sexy? Is this a game for foreplay? Or is this just foreplay for a game? I’m a big fan of Lovecraft and as gross as it is, Giger’s work is just absolutely captivating, so it’s definitely ringing something in my head. Lust from Beyond releases September 24th for PC via Steam.

