Intel’s upcoming 11th gen Rocket Lake desktop processors will reportedly be the first Intel CPUs to support the PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol, at least according to a recent leak. The current Comet Lake desktop processors don’t have support for PCIe 4.0, so understandably this is pretty exciting news considering the benefits of the upgraded protocol.

PCIe 4.0 is featured on the Z490 motherboards, and currently AMD has already offered support for the protocol for the past year with the X570 platform. But a new leak has just been revealed that shows the latest Rocket Lake CPUs running with an unnamed 1TB PCIe SSD in PCIe 4x4 mode. The bandwidth was also revealed to be up to 1.2GB/s with an I/O speed of 45,000 IOPS. All this seemingly confirms that Rocket Lake will indeed have PCIe 4.0 support.

Spotted by user TUM_APISAK on Twitter, you can clearly see the details mentioned in the image above, all thanks to the incredibly leaky SiSoft Sandra database.

This is great news especially considering how much SSDs will be needed for next-gen games in terms of loading times and texture streaming. But if you’re unsure on what PCIe 4.0 is and why you should care about it, we have a handy Hardware Guide for PCIe 4.0 to explain it here.

We’ll hopefully be getting an official Rocket Lake launch later this year or early next year during CES 2021, so if you’re looking for PCIe 4.0 support you’re better off sticking with AMD for now. But the future certainly is a little bit brighter for fans of the Blue Team, especially after hearing about the 10nm and 7nm delays again. Rocket Lake will also be the last generation to use the 14nm process node from Intel.

What do you think? Are you holding out for PCIe 4.0 support from Intel? Or have you stuck with AMD for it? Let us know!