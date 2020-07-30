Everyone’s getting excited for next-gen products this year. Not only are we getting brand new consoles from Sony and Microsoft, but we’ll also be getting some next-gen graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia with the Navi 2X and RTX 30 series, as well as the next generation of processors from AMD and Intel. But a new rumor suggests that AMD’s flagship Big Navi card will only be able to compete against Nvidia’s second tier card, the RTX 3080, rather than the top enthusiast card, the RTX 3080 Ti.

Of course, this is just a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, by no means have we heard anything concrete yet, though this rumor is apparently coming from the add-in board (AIB) partners themselves.

According to the rumor, AMD has been sharing with their AIBs some details regarding their upcoming next-gen cards based on the RDNA2 architecture, and apparently the flagship Big Navi GPU (AKA codenamed Sienna Cichlid) will be just as powerful as the RTX 2080 Ti, or at least beat it by 15% in specific situations.

Still though, even with a 15% increase in performance this would put the Big Navi’s direct competitor as the RTX 3080, further solidifying Nvidia’s crown as the highest performing manufacturer you can buy. However, AMD usually loves to take the crown of best value for money, and we can expect to see a much cheaper price than what Nvidia has to offer. But it still means that if you want the very best, you’ll still have to go to Nvidia.

Part of me wants to believe in the AMD ruse cruise though, that this rumor is just a ploy to get Nvidia too comfortable with AMD being underwhelming, only to bring out an equally RTX 3080-Ti performing card at launch. One can dream though...

Hopefully we’ll be getting to see more on these next-gen GPUs in September as previous rumors suggested, and this latest rumor also suggests that AMD will be hosting a reveal event in early September, with an official launch on October 7th.

Finally, the rumor also mentioned that AMD is planning a pair of Big Navi GPUs at launch based on the same Sienna Cichlid silicon. This rumor is much more credible, as AMD have in the past done this several times already, providing a slightly cut down and also slightly cheaper variant of the top enthusiast version, much like the RX 5700 XT and the RX 5700 last year.

One thing’s for certain though, if you want a slightly more affordable mid-range card from the next-gen series then you’ll just have to wait until next year, as it seems only the enthusiast level tiers will be released later this year.

What do you think? Do you reckon this rumor is true? Are you still excited for Big Navi? Which one do you think will be more worth it? Let us know!