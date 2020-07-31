If you were hoping to somehow get your hands on Cyberpunk 2077 before the actual release date, it sounds like that won’t be happening, as CD Projekt Red announced that they have no plans for an official CP2077 Beta. Additionally, several unofficial Beta invites have been sent out over the week, and CDPR warns that they are indeed a scam:

“If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address,” they said in a Tweet.

“Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine.”

When asked whether or not there actually will be an official Beta for Cyberpunk 2077, the Twitter account responded with “We do not have plans for that. Sorry!”

So unfortunately there won’t be an official Beta for Cyberpunk, and if you or a friend have received an email or a message claiming to be giving you access then don’t respond and report the user that sent it to you.

What do you think? Have you been sent a Beta invite? How do you feel about this situation? And would you like an official Beta for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!