It’s been a while since the official announcement of Dirt 5 back in May, and since then we haven’t really gotten any proper gameplay. Well now Codemasters have revealed our first look at some official Dirt 5 gameplay in a new Stampede Time Trial mode. Plus you can see the dynamic weather system in action.

Bear in mind though that this is a work in progress trailer, and as such is not fully representative of the final game. I imagine that’s probably why the truck doesn’t seem to get really muddy at all even though it’s splashing through puddles and driving through… ahem… dirt. But other than that it’s looking pretty good I would say. You can check out the Dirt 5 Stampede Time Trial gameplay video below:

Stampede Mode sounds like it will be where Dirt Rally fans might feel a bit more welcome, as Codemasters explains that they are “hard, unforgiving natural landscapes, built for rough-and-ready machines, Stampede circuits are tough, to say the least. Up to 12 cars will be able to compete in these extreme events.”

The dynamic weather is certainly a nice touch, with the incoming lightning storm turning this circuit into a wet and muddy gauntlet. But as you can see later in the video when the skies clear up, it almost feels like a completely different track at that point with all the puddles and grey skies and looming thunder no longer present.

Dirt 5 is out on October 9th for PC and current-gen consoles. A free upgrade to next-gen consoles is available to those own a copy when the consoles launch this holiday.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dirt 5? What do you think of the Stampede Time Trial mode? And what can they improve on before the launch? Let us know!