The most recent Xbox Games Showcase just keeps on giving at the moment, almost everyday we hear some news about something from that livestream. Now it once again surrounds the Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, and the criticism surrounding the game’s graphics.

At the time, the demo was criticized for the quality of visuals, with lots of problems due to lighting, texture and model pop-in, as well as the overall visual art style. Namely, it just didn’t really look like a next-gen game, despite the addition of ray tracing being added post-launch.

However 343 Industries has now officially addressed the feedback, as John Junyszek, the community manager for 343, recently published in a blog post: “we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game.”

Junyszek also went on to reaffirm that the gameplay demo was still a work in progress, with “a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished.” Junyszek then further explained that: “while some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess.”

They haven’t shared what exactly they’re looking to improve, or what exactly will be changed or even how, but they are “working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity.”

So it sounds like developers will indeed be addressing the graphical complaints surrounding the Halo Infinite gameplay campaign demo, but we’ll have to wait and see what exactly these changes are when we get to see some more gameplay at the next Xbox Games Showcase.

What do you think? Did you have any problems with the graphical fidelity of Halo Infinite? What exactly needs to be improved? Let us know!