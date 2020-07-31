This week’s free games from the Epic Games Store brings us 3 new indie titles to sink our teeth into for the weekend. So if you were looking for something on a smaller scale to play in comparison to much of the AAA titles recently, then there’s some pretty good games up for grabs.

Each title is available for free from today up until the 6th of August next week. Check out this week’s Epic Games Store free games which includes 20XX, Barony, and Superbrothers: Sword And Sworcery EP:

20XX

“20XX is a roguelike action platformer that you can play with a friend. Jump and shoot your way through ever-changing levels, collect awesome new powers, and battle mighty bosses in the name of saving the human race maybe!”

Barony

“Barony is the premier first-person roguelike with co-op. Cryptic items, brutal traps and devious monsters, like those found in classic roguelikes and CRPGs, await you. Conquer the dungeons alone, or gather a party in co-op with iconic and exotic RPG classes.”

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

“Help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand in Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, the landmark action-adventure crafted by Superbrothers and the video game wizards at CAPY, featuring an award-winning original soundtrack by Jim Guthrie.”

What do you think? Will you be grabbing these free games? Which one are you most excited to play? Let us know!