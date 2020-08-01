The cult hit survival city-builder Frostpunk is getting its third and final expansion this August with Frostpunk: On The Edge, after originally being teased as "Project TVADGYCGJR". So if you weren’t cold enough playing it already, then prepare to get frostbite once more as the final DLC comes out on August 20th 2020.

Set after the events of the main game, the Great Storm has exposed an old army warehouse where a scout party has been sent to establish a new outpost and a steady chain of supplies. You won’t be able to hunt for food, as there are no animals around the new outpost, so you’ll have to rely on supplies from New London, but they have their demands too. Less severe weather means the new outpost and it’s people have been able to live without a generator, but for how long is up to you.

On The Edge includes a brand new map with unique structures, all new methods to unite (or divide) your people, and new mechanics to help build economic and diplomatic relations. More details will be revealed as we get closer to the official release date.

Frostpunk On The Edge is launching on August 20th 2020 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store.