Microsoft and Rare's co-op fighting game just got an official release trailer that revealed the launch date of Battletoads, coming in just a few weeks on August 20th. But how demanding is it? We take a look at the official Battletoads PC system requirements...

(*Some of the requirements merely listed a single brand of hardware, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Battletoads minimum system requirements

Battletoads recommended system requirements

In order to run the Battletoads recommended requirements you will need a Pentium G620 or Phenom II X4 B60 CPU along with a Radeon R7 260 or GeForce GTX 650 Ti GPU. This hardware should achieve around 60FPS at 1080p resolution and high graphics settings. 8GB of system memory will also be needed.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Battletoads you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon R7 250X and paired with either a Phenom II X3 710 or Pentium G620 processor. This PC setup will deliver around 60fps Frame Per Second on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

We suggest an 8 year old PC to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Battletoads System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Battletoads GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Battletoads Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.