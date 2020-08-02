Obsidian’s latest backyard survival game Grounded reaches 1 million players, first update coming soon has reportedly reached 1 million players within it’s first 48 hours of launch, and it also happens to be the number 1 selling game on Steam that’s in Early Access too - that’s quite the achievement despite also being available on the Xbox Games Pass.

The news was announced by Adam Brennecke as he filmed a special thank you message online, where he also revealed that the game will be getting monthly updates, with its first update due on August 27th, more information will be revealed soon. Check out the special thank you message by Brennecke below:

The update is certainly some welcome news, as Grounded is still very much in the early stages of development and so contains a lot of bugs and missing content. Most notably the story lasts about 10 minutes right now, but luckily there’s still so much to explore and create that there’s no shortage of enjoyment as of now.

In terms of the specifics, we’re not sure what exactly the update will bring, but Brennecke mentioned in the video: “stay tuned for more information about that update,” so hopefully it won’t be long.

