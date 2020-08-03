When Ubisoft officially revealed our first look at Beyond Good and Evil 2 with that cinematic world premiere trailer, it’s safe to say that it was a pretty big deal for a lot of people, and the lack of frequent updates has made it all the more elusive. So whilst we haven’t heard of anything regarding Beyond Good & Evil 2’s development recently, Netflix have just announced an official BG&E movie is coming to the streaming giant’s service.

Well, I say announced but it was actually just a confirmation of an original report, which stated that Netflix is tackling an adaptation of the cult series: “some good news for Beyond Good & Evil fans,” Netflix said in a tweet. “A Netflix feature film adaptation of @Ubisoft's epic space pirate adventure is in development!”

Whilst I’m sure that the Beyond Good & Evil universe would make for a great film (I mean, if those cinematic trailers are anything to go by), it’s still unclear whether this will be a full CGI animated film, or a Live Action hybrid. Though, considering Rob Letterman, the Director of the surprisingly good Pokemon Detective Pikachu, is set to direct then we can expect the latter live action hybrid as the most likely option.

Clearly Netflix is loving the adaptation game, especially from pop culture and video games. Most notably The Witcher (whilst originally a book series, became much more popular following the games) and Cuphead have got their own shows now.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Beyond Good and Evil movie? What would you like to see in it? And would you prefer full CG or a Live Action hybrid? Let us know!

