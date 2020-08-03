Whilst we can all agree that this year has been pretty terrible for global events, it has certainly been the year for Halo, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been slowly coming out on PC with the latest release of Halo 3 and the upcoming Halo Infinite. But a recent blog post has given us some more information on what’s planned for the rest of the year.

First and foremost, Halo MCC will officially be getting crossplay support soon, which will see PC and Xbox One players able to matchmake against each other. Due to this, there will also be support for Mouse and Keyboard controls on Xbox.

Along with crossplay, the new update will include input based matchmaking, server region selection, custom game browser, per game graphics options, per game audio options, PC fileshare, double keybinds for all games, viewmodel adjustments for all games, in-game FPS cap/adjustments, and Steam account linking.

Lastly, Halo 3: ODST flighting is set to start for PC players in the first half of August which will include 6 campaign missions both for single player and co-op, plus some updated customization and Firefight features.

