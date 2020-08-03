There’s a lot of buzz going around for the upcoming RTX 30 series from Nvidia, with lots of leaks and rumors just adding to the pot. It’s hard to keep track of it all sometimes, and even harder to gauge which one is more credible after inevitably some rumors begin to clash with one another.

However, a new rumor (or leak I guess, whatever you want to call it) calls for up to 50% increase in performance for the RTX 30 series lineup compared to the RTX 20 series. More specifically, it says that the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 will be 50% and 35% faster respectively than the top RTX 2080 Ti.

These performance rumors come from some alleged 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark results that were spotted and posted on Twitter by some reliable leakers. Kopite7kimi was one of them, who suggested that the RTX 3090 would be able to score “Almost 10000pts,” and the RTX 3080 gets “almost 8600.”

For reference, the RTX 2080 Ti scores around 6300 points, which a 50% increase means 9450 points. At the 8600 score, the RTX 3080 will supposedly then be 35% faster than the 2080 Ti. Whilst 35% would certainly be one of the biggest performance increases for a new generation over the previous-gen Ti variant, it does however mean that the flagship 3090 will only be 16% faster than the 3080.

That’s pretty low considering the jump between RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti was around 25%. All this points more and more towards the idea that the RTX 3090 is indeed the RTX 3080 Ti, which would make a lot more sense for the performance difference.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, with all these rumors of performance floating about it’s easy to just say “well, we don’t know until it’s official,” and you’d be completely right. So what I want to ask instead is: if these numbers are in fact correct, then how do you feel about the next-gen lineup? Are you excited? Or are the numbers underwhelming? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on