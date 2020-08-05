We're just a couple days away from the official PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn. Running on the Decima Engine (coincidentally the same as Death Stranding), HZD certainly looks very pretty, but what graphics settings are available? Is there a lot of settings to tweak? Or are we stuck with some very limited options?

Thankfully, Horizon: Zero Dawn actually has quite a lot to play with, giving us plenty of room to optimize our performance. There's a lot of interesting settings available, so let's dive and take a look at the official Horizon Zero Dawn PC graphics settings...

---------------

Horizon Zero Dawn Display settings

Display Resolution

Field of View - 70 > 100

Adaptive Performance FPS - Off/30FPS > 120FPS

FPS limit - Off/30FPS > 120FPS

Render Scale

Aspect Ratio - Auto/1:1/4:3/16:9/21:9/32:9

Display Mode - Windowed/Borderless/Fullscreen

Monitor

Refresh Rate

V-Sync - Off/On

HDR Rendering

HDR Settings

Brightness

Horizon Zero Dawn Graphics settings

Preset - Favor Performance/Original/Favor Quality/Ultimate Quality/Custom

Textures - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Model Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Shadows - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Reflections - Low/Medium/High

Clouds - Medium/High/Ultra

Anti-Aliasing - Off/Camera Based/FXAA/SMAA/TAA

Motion Blur - Off/On

Ambient Occlusion - Off/Original

---------------

The first thing to point out is of course the ultrawide monitor support, which gives us either 21:9 or 32:9 options. There's also a field of view slider that jumps up in increments of 10, and HDR support if you have a compatible monitor.

There's also the always handy FPS limiter and render scale options in case you want to cap your frame rate, or if you use a 4K monitor but don't have the necessary performance power to run at that resolution.

Moving onto the graphics settings we have a fairly standard mix of options. There's not a whole lot, but plenty that we can play with to customize our gameplay.

What's interesting here are the names of the preset settings which go from Favor Performance, Original, Favor Quality, and Ultimate Quality. By my understanding the "Original" graphics settings would be, well, the original PlayStation 4 graphics. Either Favor Quality or Ultimate Quality would then represent the PlayStation 4 Pro's graphics, depending if the graphics were improved upon for the PC port. What do you think? We'd love to hear your thoughts about that in the discussion area below!

Overall, Horizon Zero Dawn has a pretty decent amount of graphics settings to tweak from, giving us a great amount of variety to optimize our PC performance. And the inclusion of a render scale and Adaptive FPS are very much welcome.