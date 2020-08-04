The hit racing sim by Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios are back once again behind the wheel for Project Cars 3 launching August 28th. Whilst we're only just a few weeks away from release now, we've only just gotten a look at the official PC system requirements for Project Cars 3.

So how demanding does it seem? Does the ambitious racing sim require some pretty hefty specs? We dive in and take a look at the Project Cars 3 PC system requirements...

(*One of the requirements only listed a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected the closest related hardware item based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Project Cars 3 minimum system requirements

Project Cars 3 recommended system requirements

Additional Notes: If you are planning on using VR or a triple screen setup, then a Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 graphics card is required.

In order to run the Project Cars 3 recommended system requirements will require an RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 graphics card with a Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 7 2700X processor, achieving high graphics settings at 1080p. 16GB of RAM will also be needed to achieve the Project CARS 3 recommended specs and get 60FPS.

In order to run the minimum requirements for Project Cars 3 you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon HD 7970 paired with an FX-8350 or Core i5-3450 CPU. This PC setup will deliver around 60 Frames Per Second on Low graphics setting at 1080p resolution. Don't try and play Project Cars 3 without 8GB of system memory, which helps get to 60FPS.

You will require a DirectX 11 capable GPU. We suggest a 2 year old PC to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Project Cars 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Project Cars 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Project Cars 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.