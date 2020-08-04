It’s been a while since the previous PlayStation 5 livestream back in June, where we got our first official look at the next-gen Sony console. Now Sony have announced that another State of Play livestream will be happening this week on Thursday August 6th, however it looks like there won’t be any major PS5 announcements at the event unfortunately.

In a recent blog post, the announcement revealed that the livestream will be showcasing some more updates and gameplay for third-party titles coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, but only a few PS5 game updates. It also looks like these will mostly be expanding on games we already saw in the previous showcase, rather than any brand new game reveals.

Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting any gameplay or new trailers for any upcoming next-gen games. Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be making another appearance, as well as other titles like God of War and Silent Hill (obviously none of these are confirmed though).

The PlayStation State of Play livestream will begin at 1pm Pacific Time, 4pm Eastern Time, or 9pm British Summer Time on August 6th and will apparently last around 40 minutes.

What do you think? Are you excited for the livestream? What are your predictions? Whih games would you like to see more of? Let us know!