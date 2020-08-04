Exclusives aren’t exactly anything new, since the dawn of a console war there have been platform-specific games, but with the recent next-gen consoles promising more PC ports than before like Mirosoft and their Xbox Game Pass, it feels very strange to see some platform-exclusive content within a game. Which is exactly what Sony are doing with Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers.

Recently, the developers behind the upcoming superhero team-up Marvel’s Avengers revealed that the game will be getting lots of post-launch content at no extra cost. This included new heroes, the first of which was revealed to be Hawkeye. However, a rumor was spread around the internet over the weekend which finally got confirmed by Crystal Dynamics (the developers): Spider-Man will indeed be coming to Marvel’s Avengers in early 2021, but will be completely exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

“We can’t wait for you to add Spider-Man to your Marvel’s Avengers roster in early 2021, and as we’ve promised before, he will be available at no additional cost to owners of the base game, exclusively on PlayStation,” said Jeff Adams, the Associate Art Director at Crystal Dynamics.

So unfortunately it looks like Sony’s apprehension of giving away the Spider-Man IP has now extended to consoles as well. Making a platform exclusive Spider-Man game makes sense considering that, but locking the character completely behind a platform in a game that doesn’t exactly star him as a main character? It’s an interesting move for sure which has caused a lot of backlash so far.

What’s more is there’s no sign of another hero set to replace him for PC and Xbox players, will they just be missing out on new content completely? Or will they be compensated with something else? We have no idea right now.

Hopefully Sony gets their grip together and sees the potential negative impact this could have on the game’s reception. Then again I am no lawyer, and the legal implications of bringing the Spider-Man IP elsewhere could be more difficult than I think.

What do you think? How do you feel about Spider-Man being locked behind the Sony console? What hero could replace him in the PC and Xbox versions? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on