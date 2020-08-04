Leisure Suit Larry isn’t exactly the world’s most popular video game hero, his games have often come under fire for their immature humor and lewd themes. But to everyone’s surprise, Larry came back in 2018 and actually wasn’t terrible, so of course a new one is umm… coming, with Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice.

After travelling forward in time to the modern era, Larry finds himself head over heels for a woman named Faith. After the events of the last game - Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dont Dry - that saw Faith and Larry separated, this new chapter now sees Larry trying to find her in a huge archipelago. You can check out the official announcement teaser below for the return of Larry Laffer in 2020:

“Bringing Larry Laffer back to his adoring fans has been a labor of love and something that we’ve not taken lightly,” said the CEO of Assemble Entertainment, Stefan Marcinek. “Crazybunch did an excellent job repositioning Larry in the modern age while retaining the mostly-SFW humor that’s loved and expected in the series. We can’t wait to see what fans think of Larry’s new soaking wet adventure!”

Featuring more than 50 hand drawn locations, over 40 new and old faces from the previous game, and some brand new puzzles to solve. A classic point-and-click adventure game adapted for more modern times, help give Larry the happy ending he deserves...

Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice is launching October 15th on Steam.

What do you think? Have you played a Leisure Suit Larry game? What did you think of the last one? Are you excited for this one? Let us know!