Looks like Intel is not having a good time lately, the US tech giant has faced a lot of backlash since their announcement that the 7nm process nodes were delayed a further 6 months and more delays to 10nm, including a lawsuit against them for investor's fraud. Now it seems like they’re having even more difficultes, as the Microelectronics institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has now accused Intel of infringing on their FinFET patents.

Due to this, Intel is facing a compensation charge of 200 million Yuan, and could also possibly see Intel’s Core series of processors banned in China. 200 million Yuan is roughly worth $28.6 million US Dollars, and whilst that’s not necessarily a huge amount for the massive tech conglomerate, the China ban could be a more serious repercussion.

Intel’s 3rd generation of Core processors utilizing the 22nm process node were introduced in 2011, and since then Intel have been using the FinFET process for their chips.

“From a method point of view, as long as the side wall is formed on the outside of the gate line, and then cut off (electrical isolation) gate line finFET design, will fall into the microelectronics FET patent protection range,” said the patent director of Shenzhen Jiade Intellectual Property Services Co., Ltd, Dong Lin.

What do you think? Is Intel in trouble? Or will the US chipmaker be able to pull through? And what will a China ban on Core processors mean for the company? Let us know!