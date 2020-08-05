It’s certainly gotten it’s fair-share of 2D Dark Souls comparisons, but Blasphemous has cemented itself as a brutal action-platformer, and has now received a brand new update that is completely free for all players.

Blasphemous: The Stir of Dawn, brings all new story content buried within a long-awaited New Game Plus mode, called True Torment. Beat the game one and you’ll have access to this new mode, which will see you keep all your skills and items as you start the game again, but this time the enemies are just a little bit tougher.

But brave the New Game+ mode enough and you’ll come across the new Stor of Dawn questline, where ancient creatures have finally woken up and obviously want to kill you. Find Jibrael, their harbinger, in order to start the new quest, which adds 5 new boss fights even more challenging than any you have faced before. There’s quite a few other changes but check out the official trailer for Blasphemous Stir of Dawn below:

New additions with the update also include The Penitence system, which sees players choose between 3 different challenge systems to make your True Torment playthrough even harder. Penitence of the Bleeding Heart for instance brings the spirit of Castlevania alive by replacing your 1 lifebar with 8 different health orbs. Each hit depletes an orb, and all enemies respawn after you revisit an area. Completing the game with a chosen Penitence will unlock some secret rewards though...

There’s also been a map screen overhaul with the update, new dialogue, voiceovers, executions and some overall balancing updates. So there’s a lot that’s happening with the new update, and will be sure to add some new variety and content for those seeking another playthrough.

What do you think? Have you played Blasphemous? Are you excited for Stir of Dawn? Have you been playing it already? What do you think? Let us know!