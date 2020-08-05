There are quite a lot of Dark Souls-inspired RPGs out there now, or should I say soulslikes, and the numbers only keep growing. But whilst we’re stuck with a lot of straight up clones of the fantastic series, we certainly do have a few unique gems. Mortal Shell seems like one of them, and if you were excited after the recent Closed-and-then-Open Beta, then you’re in luck because Mortal Shell launches in just 2 weeks on August 18th.

Of course, this is a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store, a Steam version is set for sometime in 2021, and if we’re lucky Epic Games will be treating it with the usual 6-month deal. So hopefully a Steam version can be expected sometime in mid February. You can check out the new release date trailer for Mortal Shell below:

Mortal Shell is set to release August 18th on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mortal Shell? Will you be getting an Epic Games Store or Steam version? And what other soulslike games have you enjoyed recently? Let us know!