A few weeks ago it was reported that Nvidia will be discontinuing their high-end enthusiast graphics cards for the RTX 20 series. Since then retailers and AIBs have started to officially stop production of the cards and have received the last stock of these chips (if you’ve been wondering why there are so many promotions for the RTX 20 series at the moment, this is exactly why).

Now a new report not only claims that the RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super cards are now officially discontinued with an End of Life status, but they’ve also provided some rumored dates for the upcoming release of Nvidia’s next-gen Ampere-based RTX 30 series cards.

If the discontinuation info is believed to be true, then that means the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2070 are all now discontinued, and any remaining stock with retail partners will be the last. Unfortunately this means we may see a price hike soon with the remaining stock, and the report suggests anywhere between a $15-20 increase.

However the RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Super cards are still around, in fact it seems the market for both these cards is still very strong and selling quite well, so it’s unlikely we’ll see them discontinued at some point. But the price hike is likely to also affect them too unfortunately.

As for those rumored release dates of the RTX 30 series? According to the report September 17th is the day that the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 will release, with an October and November release date set for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 cards respectively.

If the previous release of the RTX 20 series cards is anything to go by, then we could see an official announcement from Nvidia confirming these dates shortly before or during Gamescom 2020, which takes place on August 27th.

What do you think? Were you looking to buy an RTX 20 series card? Or maybe sell one? Are you excited for the RTX 30 series? And when do you think they will be officially announced and released? Let us know!