If you thought that the PlayStation exclusive content would stop at Spider-Man, unfortunately there’s more, as Sony and Crystal Dynamics recently revealed even more PlayStation exclusive content for Marvel's Avengers. Albeit, timed exclusives and nothing as substantial as a beloved character. Still though, it’s a shame to see all this come out not too long before the official release.

To put more salt in the wound, they aren’t calling these PlayStation timed exclusives, instead they’re being called “PlayStation advantages.” The good thing about these at least is that they only seem to be cosmetic and have no gameplay benefits or story content associated with them.

These cosmetic items include 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary outfit, Legendary emote, Epic takedown, and nameplate for every Hero in the game as they are released, this also includes all 6 heroes available at launch (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel).

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get even more benefits, like exclusive bundles for each hero released post-launch that contain a Rare outfit, nameplate, and 100 credits to spend. A free bundle for Ms. Marvel will be available at launch for PS Plus subscribers.

So not only is the upcoming Beta coming a week early for PlayStation players, and an exclusive hero (Spider-Man), and timed exclusive cosmetics, seems to me like this should have just been a PlayStation exclusive title. I’m glad we’re getting a PC version don't get me wrong, but if it’s constantly going to tell me how I should be playing on PlayStation instead I’m not sure this is the best way to please fans.

What do you think? Should Sony have kept this a PlayStation exclusive title? What other “PlayStation advantages” could come next, if any? Are you still excited for Marvels Avengers? Let us know!