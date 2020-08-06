The upcoming space-faring FPS multiplayer shooter Boundary just got a Steam Store page up, and whilst it certainly looks pretty good, what kind of hardware will be required to run it? Does it seem very demanding? Or will it be a pretty accessible multiplayer title? We take a look at the official Boundary PC system requirements.

It is worth mentioning that Boundary will also include support for ray tracing, and will need a capable card for enabling the feature.

(*Some of the requirements only listed a single brand of hardware, so we have selected the closest related AMD hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Boundary minimum system requirements

Boundary recommended system requirements

In order to run the recommended PC requirements for Boundary you will require at least a Radeon RX 580 8GB or GeForce GTX 1060 GPU along with a Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 2500X CPU. This hardware should achieve 60FPS at 1080p resolution. Also your PC needs 16GB of RAM to meet the recommended specs and run at 60 frames per second.

In order to run the Boundary minimum requirements you will need a Core i5-6400 2.7GHz or FX-8320 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 660/GTX 1050 or Radeon HD 7870 graphics card. A machine of this performance will return around 60FPS on low graphics settings.

Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU, as Boundary needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.

