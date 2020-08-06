If you’ve been sitting around anxiously awaiting more news of Cyberpunk 2077, then don’t worry your fix is coming soon. CD Projekt Red announced that the second episode of their Night City Wire livestream will be airing August 10th (this coming Monday) and will be showing off more of the game’s features and characters.

More specifically, we’ll be getting a deeper look at the different lifepaths players can take with their characters, some new weapons, and how a Swedish rock band known as Refused was transformed into the in-game’s titular rock band Samurai led by Johnny Silverhand, AKA Keanu Reeves. The announcement was made on Twitter:

“Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://twitch.tv/cdprojektred for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077”

Specifically, that’s 10am PDT, 1pm PDT, 5pm BST, or 6pm CEST. You can watch the livestream episode on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel.

Episode 1 brought us a lot of juicy gameplay to gawk over, including a new Braindance feature as well as a new trailer and the announcement of a Cyberpunk Anime for Netflix.

What do you think? Are you excited for Episode 2 of Night City Wire? What more would you like to see for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!