The latest chapter in the Fast and Furious saga has raced onto PC platforms today with Fast & Furious Crossroads. Developed by the same team behind the Project Cars 3 franchise, will the PC racing game require a beefed up sports car to run? Or can it run on a measly and puttering engine? We take a look at the official PC system requirements for Fast & Furious: Crossroads.

(*One of the requirements only listed one brand of hardware, so we have selected the closest related AMD hardware item based on the description in square brackets where necessary).

Fast and Furious Crossroads minimum system requirements

Fast and Furious Crossroads recommended system requirements

In order to play the Fast & Furious Crossroads recommend requirements you will require a Radeon VII or RTX 2080 graphics card with a Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 7 2700X processor, achieving 60fps on high graphics settings at 1080p resolution. 16GB of system memory will also be needed to achieve the Fast and Furious: Crossroads recommended specs and get 60FPS.

In order to run the minimum requirements for Fast & Furious Crossroads you will need a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon R9 280X paired with an FX-8350 or Core i5-3450 CPU. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on Low graphics setting at 1080p resolution. Minimum RAM requirements are 8GB system memory.

We suggest a 2 year old PC to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Fast and Furious Crossroads System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Fast and Furious Crossroads GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Fast and Furious Crossroads Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.