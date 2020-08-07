The August version of PlayStation 5’s State of Play livestream just debuted last night, and we got a lot of new gameplay and trailers for previously already announced games, as well as a brand new title coming to the PlayStation 5. So we’ve compiled all the latest videos from the stream in a big PlayStation 5 State of Play recap below.

We got some more gameplay for the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a gameplay demo for the next-gen console title Godfall, and the reveal for a brand new PvPvE multiplayer game called Hood: Outlaws and Legends. You can check out all the gameplay videos and trailers from the PS5 STate of Play event below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Hitman 3 VR

Braid: Anniversary Edition

The Pathless

Spelunky 2

Genshin Impact

Aeon Must Die

ANNO: Mutationem

Bugsnax

Vader Immortal

Control: AWE

Auto Chess

The Pedestrian

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Temtem

Godfall

So that’s all the new gameplay and trailers we got to see! It's a shame that a lot of these titles were advertised as a complete package and no microtransactions, we’ve officially come to a point where no MTX is now a marketing strategy. We’ve officially come full circle.

So what did you think? Did you watch the full livestream? Which one was your favorite? What game are you most excited for? Let us know!