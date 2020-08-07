This week’s free game titles from the Epic Games Store include some rather interesting games, such as the indie puzzler Wilmot's Warehouse, and the episodic comedy adventure game 3 out of 10. So if you’re looking for some games to fill your time this weekend then these will be the perfect way to do so.

And for those of you who are sick of the countless indie games getting released for free, well next week seems to be a lot better as the criminally underpopular Remnant: From the Ashes will be available to claim for free, as well as the gorgeous endless runner The Alto Collection. But for now, let’s check out what’s free this week on the Epic Games Store:

------------------

3 Out of 10

“Join the ongoing adventures of developers at the world's worst video game studio as they endure antics both absurd and topical. This week Midge joins Shovelworks Studios as a new animator, but not all is as it seems at the studio.”

Wilmot’s Warehouse

“Wilmot's Warehouse is a puzzle game about keeping a warehouse running in tip-top shape. Just remember where you put everything, because when the service hatch opens, you'll need to find the things people want quickly, to earn the coveted Performance Stars.”

------------------

So that’s it this week! You can claim both 3 out of 10 and Wilmot’s Warehouse from now until August 13th.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free copies? Which game are you most excited for? Have you played any of them already? Let us know!