Intel isn’t exactly having a good time as of late. It all started when they announced that their 7nm process nodes would be delayed by 6 months along with their 10nm nodes, which they are currently being sued over for investor’s fraud. That snowballed into share prices dropping, allowing AMD to take over the Blue team for the first time ever. The company was even accused of violating the FinFET patents, which could lead to the Core series being banned in China.

But now Intel has another problem on their plate, as an anonymous hacker managed to breach Intel’s secure data, with over 20GB of internal files leaked online, and the person responsible says there is even more to come as “this is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks.”

The leak itself contains confidential details regarding Intel’s hardware partners, as well as the development of their own intellectual property and various schematics. Apparently, the hacker claims that they breached Intel, though the company denies this.

In an official statement, Intel said: “we are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data."

The Resource and Design Center is a website from Intel that provides their partners with the necessary NDA documentation for product integrations.

Interestingly, according to the hacker and various members online who have been looking into the files themselves, some of the folders in the large leak are password protected. However, it seems that one of the biggest US tech companies is not too fond of secure passwords, as most of them are either locked with “Intel123” or a lowercase “intel123” passcodes.

It’s hard to determine what this could mean for Intel just yet, but it’s certainly not good. Especially if even more data breaches get leaked beyond the 20GB dump as previously claimed. However, it’s probably not best to be downloading such large files from unknown sources, so we don’t recommend looking for a link.

