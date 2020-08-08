Next-gen is right around the corner, with the imminent release of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles, we’ve been promised a generational leap like no other as both parties fixate on ray tracing capable hardware, 4K/120fps console gaming, and superfast SSDs. But some of us have left a little bit… underwhelmed by the graphical fidelity of some of these next-gen titles, so we wanted to ask you how you feel about them so far.

Just to be clear though, we’re not talking about graphical fidelity specifically, that’s just one example of some over promised tech that has left us a bit disappointed. Halo infinite was recently under fire for not looking next-gen enough, for example. We’re also talking about video games in general here, not just titles coming to PC.

Really I just want to get a sense of how everyone feels about “next-gen”, gameplay-wise, graphics-wise, story-wise etc. Are we looking at just more generic games like every year? Or are we now on a much more interesting and unique path of diverse games, genres and styles? Or maybe this generation is leaving us worried about our PC systems and the inevitable ordeal of having to upgrade our hardware?

Personally, whilst we may not be seeing some truly ultra-realistic graphics just yet, I have noticed that a lot of next-gen games are taking much bolder and unique approaches to their art style. PS5’s recent State of Play event comes to mind with the reveal of Aeon Must Die, The Pathless, etc.

Gameplay-wise we’re seeing more than your typical 1st/3rd person shooters, the aforementioned The Pathless involves players darting around a world by shooting arrows at floating points, all focusing on movement and speed. Crash Bandicoot 4 looks absolutely stunning in my opinion, especially on the animation side.

But what do you think? How do you feel about next-gen games at the moment? What next-gen titles have stood out to you the most? And is next-gen making you excited about games to come? Let’s debate!

