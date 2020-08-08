Back when Croteam and Devolver Digital officially announced Serious Sam 4, they gave a vague August 2020 release date. Well, it’s August now, and the developers have come out to say that what they really meant to say was September 2020 instead, more specifically September 24th, and a new trailer for Serious Sam 4 was released to mark the occasion.

Specifically titled “Serious Sam 4 - Release Date [For Real This Time]” and ending the new trailer on the same note, at least the developers are taking the delay in stride. A new gameplay trailer for Serious Sam 4 was released along with Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay a little while back, which you can check out here if you’re interested.

But what’s the actual story? Well I’m glad you asked, the description officially reads: “humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.”

So, you know, the usual.

Serious Sam 4 is launching September 24 (for real this time) on Steam and Google Stadia.

What do you think? Are you excited for Serious Sam 4? What’s your favorite Serious Sam game? Let us know!